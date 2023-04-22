Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals against AS Roma – TV, transmission, dates, income

Status: 04/21/2023 11:01 a.m

After reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen is the last German team in the European Cup. We answer the most important questions about the duel against AS Roma.

Who broadcasts Bayer Leverkusen against AS Roma?

You can follow the games live in the ticker and in the audio stream on sportschau.de. TV rights holder is RTL, whether the games will be broadcast on linear television or just in the stream has not yet been announced.

Semi-final first leg in the Europa League: AS Roma receives Bayer Leverkusen. The game kicks off on May 11, 2023 at 9 p.m.

more Semi-final second leg in the Europa League: Bayer 04 Leverkusen welcome AS Roma. The game kicks off on May 18, 2023 at 9 p.m.

more

When does the Europa League semi-final take place?

The first leg in Rome takes place on Thursday, May 11th. The decision will be made a week later in the BayArena in Leverkusen. The games are kicked off at 9 p.m. each day.

How much money did Leverkusen earn from the Europa League?

Success in the European Cup is definitely paying off for the Werkself. Reaching the semi-finals brought Bayer 2.8 million euros into the club’s treasury. The club has thus taken in a total of 5.8 million euros in the Europa League so far, for surviving the intermediate round and the round of 16 there have already been three million euros.

Bayer Leverkusen is in the semi-finals of the Europa League. In the quarter-final second leg at Union Saint-Gilloise, the Bundesliga club offered a convincing performance.

However, Leverkusen earned significantly more in the Champions League. There was already 15.64 million euros for participation in the premier class, two draws and a win brought another 4.66 million euros. All in all, Leverkusen can already look forward to 26.1 million euros in the European Cup. Reaching the final would bring another 4.6 million euros, and victory would bring another four million euros.

When and where does the Europa League final take place?

On May 31 from 9 p.m. it will be decided who will succeed last year’s winner Eintracht Frankfurt. The next champion of the Europa League will be crowned in front of 65,000 spectators in the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Have you ever been to the final of the European Cup?

The club has twice had the chance to secure a European title. The last time that happened was in 2002, when Leverkusen narrowly lost to Real Madrid (1-2) in the final of the Champions League. In the UEFA Cup, the predecessor of the Europa League, things went better in 1988: after a 6-2 penalty shootout, Bayer won their only European trophy to date against Espanyol Barcelona, ​​who had won the first leg 3-0.