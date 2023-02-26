L’Italia beats the Spain reigning European and World champion in the last game of 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. Complicated first quarter and the Azzurri are down 16-13, then often takes them to halftime at 33-29. The quintet of Pozzecco then goes to gamble in the last 10 minutes at 52-44: the defense resists until the end and the siren marks the victory. mvp Guglielmo Caruso with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Company of

Italia who beat the champion 72-68

Spain in the last match valid for the European qualifiers for the 2023 basketball World Cup. In the first quarter, the Azzurri held their ground, but the Red Furies took up 16-13 thanks to baskets from

Diaz and Perez. The hosts try to escape in the second ten minutes with a 6-0 run, but the quintet of

Pozzecco he resists by often successfully forcing his plays in attack. In fact, Italbasket cancels the -7, to take the lead on 33-29 thanks to the triple of

often, which ensures a relatively quiet interval. In the third set, the Azzurri find the measure of the reigning World and European champions and even fly to +12 (48-36). However, the Reyer Venezia playmaker has to leave the field due to a physical problem in his shoulder, the Spaniards make up for it and go to the decisive fourth with a score of 52-44.

In the last 10 minutes, Italbasket collects numerous rebounds in attack and still manages to harness the formation of

scario, which even sinks to -15 (63-48). Dragged by the home crowd, the Red Furies try to besiege the blue half of the pitch, but the defense holds up.

Pozzecco, in the last time-out, he asks his team to exploit their final possessions up to the last second, with the Azzurri playing with the stopwatch and finding the 72-65 with

Niccolò Mannion with less than a minute to go, then the siren gave the Azzurri the 72-68 victory. AND

Guglielmo Caruso to take the MVP palm in Caceres with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Italy, arithmetically qualified before this victory, thus equals Spain, who are also equaled in points difference in direct matches. However, the world champions are still seeded in group L by overall points difference: the Azzurri are second, but after a historic evening.