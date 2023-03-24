Tectonic earthquakes in Munich – the coach is gone, another one is coming.

Source: Profimedia

Bayern fired coach Julian Nagelsmann (35) and the main candidate for his replacement is Thomas Tuchel (49), reported the best-informed football journalist Fabricio Romano. The news shook football Europe and laid bare the obvious problems in Munich.

Although he is in an active race for the Bundesliga title as he is second with a point behind leaders Dortmund and although he recently eliminated PSG from the Champions League, the young Nagelsman has clearly completely lost the trust of the people at the club, and there have been allegations that he has also abandoned the dressing room. The epilogue is apparently the end of the collaboration after two years, during which he won the title of Bundesliga champion in 2022 and two Supercup trophies.

In the spring of 2021, Bayern paid as much as 25 million euros to Leipzig to bring him, but that cooperation ended faster than expected. Tuchel is free after parting with Chelsea in September and it is not necessary to introduce him, because he was the champion of Europe with the “blues”, and previously he successfully led Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.