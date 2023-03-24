Does the team know that the EURO will start in three months?

Sure, we have the last two games coming up. We are fine-tuning the details and it is good that we will come across similar opponents as in the European Championship. We need to be 100% prepared and it is important to tell ourselves that everything has been done for success.

Is there a fight for places in the nomination and in the training sessions?

The situation isn’t really so intense that everyone is going hard on each other, but everyone wants to be in the lineup. Everyone wants to convince the coach at training that they are the right one. A lot depends on the workload in the clubs and the axis of the team is clear. Even so, it is important to work hard at training and show up in the best possible shape.

Do you miss the four partners who are now in A? Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý chose the Spartans Martin Vitík and Tomáš Čvančara and David and Matěj Jurásek.

Every little boy dreams of playing for the national team. The moment you feel like it, there’s nothing to deal with. I wish the boys a lot. All of us here want to be in A, too, it’s a great motivation for us.

You are now the number three goalkeeper in the twenty one. Can you last until the European Championship?

That's more of a question for the coach. Metals (Matej Kovář) and Viţa (Vítězslav Jaroš) they left all the meetings. I'm glad that I can be in my twenties. I'm here for the third time and I'm watching the way the coach wants to play. To be ready to jump in and help the team if needed.

So far, you have caught only once, in the November friendly against Norway. How do you remember the premiere with a 0:4 defeat?

The team was changed at that time, a lot of guys were missing, and thanks to that, I got on the field. I really appreciated the first start at twenty one. The result could have been better, but nothing can be done. The Norwegians were not particularly better, but they managed to convert most of the chances and won. I was sorry for the defeat, but I didn’t worry about it for a long time. Now there are other matches ahead of us that can turn out better.

Do you take it as gaining experience for the next cycle of twenty-one? As a 2003, you can fit into it just fine.

In the next cycle, I would like to fight for the number one spot. This is what I have in mind. I’m working on it and it’s one of the goals that drives me forward.

Does the collaboration with Kovář and Jaroš, who already went abroad as teenagers, drive you forward? Kovář belongs to Manchester United and Jaroš to Liverpool, both of them also visited other addresses on the Islands.

It’s an interesting comparison to me. They went through the youth and then the A’s of the world’s best clubs, where they trained alongside the best goalkeepers. Training with them is good feedback for me.

Why, unlike them, did you bet on the Czech route? You are a Slavia player and you are visiting Vyškov.

For a while I wondered if I did the right thing or not. I discussed it with a lot of people and it turned out that the chances of getting somewhere higher are greater through the clubs here. Most of the Czech goalkeepers who have recently succeeded abroad followed this path. That’s why it made sense to me. We’ll see, I can evaluate it maybe at forty when I finish. (smiles) See also World preliminaries roundup: 30 of the top 32 World Cup seats have been reserved for Wales to catch the last train in Europe

How long do you want to catch?

We’ll see. Anyway, the dilemma between the Czech Republic and abroad is behind me. Time will tell if I made the right decision. I believe so.

Photo: Martin Gregor, FAČR Goalkeeper coach Petr Kouba (right), vice-champion of Europe 1996, tackles Antonín Kinski in the 21st round.Photo : Martin Gregor, FACR

Instead of going abroad, your journey led from Slavia to Vyškov, where you regularly fish. So a good move?

Slavia helped me, pulled me out of Dukla. I trained for half a year with an A and caught a B, which was great. Now I’m in the third half-season in Vyškov and it’s fine, the team has settled down. Last year we saved ourselves and this year we are playing for promotion. We play well defensively, we don’t score many goals, and we have skilled foreigners going forward. I’m looking forward to the next spring matches, there’s a lot to play for.

After nineteen rounds of the second league, you are second. Are you dreaming of advancement?

It is tight at the top, even the teams in other places do not lose many points. The start of the spring was pretty successful for us, we didn’t lose even once out of three matches. I believe that when we return after the international break, it will be even better. The first league is an attraction.

In Vyškov, you play for the first time outside of Prague. Did you become independent there?

You can say yes. I used to spend more time with my family. It’s not so possible now. But I always look forward to the weekend when I see my parents and sister.

Does he go to all your matches?

Almost everyone. Then I discuss everything possible with my dad. Even during the week, we call each other maybe once every two days and we have fun not only about football. Same with mom.

Good thing you mentioned dad. He was one of the best Czech goalkeepers in his time and gave you his first name. Is he demanding?

He was always strict with me. He required discipline and responsibility, it was important to him. I’m glad he got it in me, because without it you can’t do it in sports or in life. Dad had these qualities in him and thanks to that he made it far.

Did you get a valuable sports foundation from him?

Clearly. Until I was about fifteen, I practically only had goalkeeping training with him. When he played in Russia, my sister and I were with him every day at the base and we played different sports. A great movement foundation that I still draw from today.

Are you motivated by your father’s successful career?

Motivates. It got me somewhere I would like to go in the future too. He was at the EURO, won the league and played several years abroad. But far more than football achievements, I appreciate what a person is and what he has achieved in his personal life. It is my role model.

You have a contract with Slavia until the summer of 2025. Are you thinking of returning to Eden?