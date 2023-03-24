Home Business Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of the people” in dispute over judicial reform
Business

Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of the people” in dispute over judicial reform

by admin
Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of the people” in dispute over judicial reform

Protest against judicial reform Image: AFP

In the dispute over judicial reform in Israel, which was accompanied by violent protests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he wanted to end the ‘division of the people’.

In the dispute over judicial reform in Israel, which has been accompanied by violent protests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he wants to end the “division of the people”. He wants to advance the reform planned by his government, he said in a televised speech on Thursday evening. However, everything must be done to find a compromise that is acceptable to both supporters and opponents.

“We cannot allow a disagreement, no matter how strong, to jeopardize our common future,” Netanyahu said. “The opponents of the reform are not traitors, the proponents are not fascists.” He wants to do everything “to calm the spirits and end the division of the people”.

The far-right governing coalition’s controversial plans aim to drastically limit the powers of the judiciary. Critics fear that the separation of powers will be abolished and that democracy will be undermined. There have been mass protests against the project in Israel for eleven weeks. On Thursday, tens of thousands of Israelis again demonstrated against the government’s plans in several cities across the country. There were again clashes between demonstrators and security forces, and in Tel Aviv the police used water cannons.

jes

HOME PAGE

See also  Israeli president authorizes Netanyahu to form new government - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Stefano Azzi: «Serie A is of great interest,...

So much smartphone use is allowed in the...

Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of...

Schlein against Fazio and Littizzetto: the sensational tweet...

Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes...

Accenture: growing revenues, but the company cuts 19,000...

Another domestic new crown oral drug has been...

Reviews and Opinions on the Deposit Account, Is...

German Naval Yards: “None of the 100 billion...

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy