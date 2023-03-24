Clinic in Stuttgart

More than 350 pediatric gastroenterologists from Germany, Austria and Switzerland will meet in Stuttgart from March 25th to 28th for the 38th annual conference of the Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition (GPGE). Nutrition, as the company’s eponymous focus, will be the focus of the traditional meeting. In various lectures and workshops, side aspects and influences of nutrition will also be examined.

The president of the congress, which was opened by the Baden-Württemberg state parliament president Muhterem Aras, is this year Dr. Axel Enninger, Medical Director at the Olgahospital of the Klinikum Stuttgart. All gastroenterological questions are looked after in the pediatric and adolescent gastroenterology department in Germany’s largest children’s hospital: from stomachache, diarrhea and vomiting in infancy to inflammatory bowel diseases and food intolerances. More than 400 children and young people with celiac disease alone are cared for by the experts at the Olgahospital every year. Good care and interdisciplinary care often enable young patients with a chronic illness to lead a symptom-free life.

The need for pediatric gastroenterologists is great. Parents from all over Baden-Württemberg come to the state capital with their children to have their children treated at the Stuttgart Clinic. Because while the pediatric gastroenterological care in the Olgahospital is excellent, there is a lack of specialists for the child’s stomach and intestinal tract in many places – in the inpatient and outpatient areas. Caring for sick children requires more resources. Pediatrics has long been underfunded due to the special needs of children and their parents. The shortage of staff is causing considerable supply bottlenecks, especially in children’s hospitals. In addition, there are hardly any specialist medical care offers in the field of private paediatricians. “Because the care of chronically ill children is time-consuming and is not remunerated accordingly, there are hardly any colleagues who set themselves up as pediatric gastroenterologists,” says Prof. Dr. Carsten Posovszky, First Chairman of the GPGE. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach now wants to improve the financial resources of paediatrics and has presented a plan for better financial resources for paediatrics and obstetrics. “We very much welcome that. Adequate financing of pediatric services must be ensured not only in the inpatient area, but also in outpatient clinics and special practices,” says Dr. Axel Enninger.

More information about the GPGE and the annual conference: www.gpge.eu and www.gpge-kongress.de.

The Klinikum Stuttgart includes the Katharinenhospital, the Bad Cannstatt Hospital and Germany’s largest children’s hospital, the Olgahospital. 8,000 employees, including 2,800 nurses and 1,000 doctors, treat around 90,000 inpatients and almost 600,000 outpatients every year, including 100,000 emergencies. More than 3,000 births and more than 53,000 operations are attended to at the Stuttgart Clinic every year.

