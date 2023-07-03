Bayou La Batre “Argilun” album review (2023)

It is undeniable that hardcore music has seen a noticeable rise in recent years. Among the many examples, we can highlight (at least at the “mainstream” level, if you want to know the underground, hate5six or 197 Media YouTube channels are the most suitable starting point) Turnstile’s three nominations for Grammy awards or the recent Knocked Loose concert at Coachella, turning the festival upside down with Billie Eilish on stage. Seen with perspective, the group No Regret can be referred to the cliché that they were born before their time. Founded in Vitoria-Gasteiz, the quintet released two albums (“Damurik Ez” and “Eres Polvo”) until they said goodbye in 2020. After seven years of being deeply immersed in an expressive form, they decided to let a season pass, with the intention of dealing with more elaborate music in search of a more personal sound. A year after their separation, we are introduced to Bayou La Batre, “Argilun” medium EPA.

The first thing that caught my attention is the language. Like their compatriots Giante, the Basque language has gone from being an oddity to being the only broadcaster, strengthening and consolidating their identity along the way. Leaving the melody behind, their hardcore turns to darkness like their contemporaries VIBORA, with metalcore and rock influences in the style of Underoath or Every Time I Die, under the protection of their comparable production. To achieve this violent sound, they entered Kollapse Studios, master Iván Ferro (Ictus, Khmer) turned these five songs into kicks. Among them, we can find traces of Anesthesia in the opening “Altiplano Knife” or the pure metalcore of “Neandertala”, which was the song of progress, “Harriak Begirik Ez” while we are dancing 2step while it brings to mind Naizroxa, “Ni Ta Sua” and its As we come to the end of the violence of the Crossed quartet from Madrid, we end with the statement of intention “Zalantzak Dantzan”. The result: a menacing fifteen minutes that make you cringe with the crackling light of quiet spaces laced with violence.