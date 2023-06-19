Bebe Rexha injured by phone throw at her concert

The singer threw herself to the ground before being rescued: “A wonderful show ruined by a crazy gesture,” write fans on Twitter. Video

by Rolling Stone

Bebe Rexha was injured in the face during her June 18 concert in New York City. While she was singing the closing piece of the live, someone threw a phone on stage hitting the pop star on the head.

The American musician, best known for her single from 2022 I’m Good (Blue), feat. David Guetta, was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 for one of the dates on Best F’n Night of My Life tour.

In the video shot by fans and circulated on social media, the singer can be seen approaching the front of the stage, when a cell phone is thrown by the crowd and slams into her face. Bebe Rexha then falls to her knees, as crew members rush onto the stage to rescue her.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

One fan wrote: “Great show ruined by fan throwing phone at @BebeRexha, hope she’s okay.” The singer was then rescued by medical personnel. No updates from her or her staff have yet been released.

