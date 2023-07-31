Because it’s not a good idea to put the RAI license fee on your phone bill

Adiconsum says no! Let’s see what the reasons are.

Minister Giorgetti’s intention to reduce the costs of the Rai license fee for families is good, but not the proposal to transfer the levy from the electricity bill to that of the mobile phone, because television programs can also be viewed on these devices and not only from the television set one has at home.



The observations of Adiconsum

In Adiconsum’s opinion, the transfer of the Rai license fee to the mobile phone bill is unacceptable for the following reasons:

the Rai fee is currently a tax on the property of the reception equipment present in the home, therefore relating to a family subscription, while mobile telephony has a personal value, contrary to the founding principle of the fee, viewing television programs via smartphone is not linked to the device itself, but to the internet. Do you want to tax everything you can do by connecting to the internet? the transfer of the payment of the Rai license fee to mobile telephony is more difficult to implement because this is based on rechargeable cards and not on bills.

The opinion of Adiconsum

For Adiconsum, it is useless to transfer the collection of the fee from one bill to another, considering that the current levy works well and has not led to disputes.

If anything, since the public service is used by all citizens even if they do not have a television thanks to the internet, a new law should be envisaged on the public service television fee (today entrusted to RAI) by loading it on general taxation based on income and providing for appropriate exclusions. This system would make it possible to considerably reduce the cost of the license fee, to have it paid by everyone, in proportion to one’s income, thus protecting the vulnerable. This change is, of course, the responsibility of Parliament.

CS

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

