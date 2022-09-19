Almost everyone remembers her wearing the blue smock and the stethoscope around her neck. Few of her recognized her dressed in black at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Sandra Oh, Cristina Yang of the television series Grey’s Anatomy, was part of the Canadian delegation that entered Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the sovereign. The 51-year-old actress, born in Canada to South Korean parents, has been nominated Officer of the Order of Canada – the second highest civilian honor in the country – in June this year for his “artistic career full of memorable theater, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”. And this explains the reason for his presence, which literally drove the web crazy: many were surprised to see that well-known face of Hollywood among the participating institutions at the last farewell to Elizabeth II.

The distinction was created in 1967 by the queen to honor those “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities.”

The actress – who appeared in some videos dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front – was part of a delegation led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which included the holders of the Victoria Cross, George Cross and Orders of Chivalry, along with other officers. of the Commonwealth nominated to attend the ceremony. Other members of the Canadian delegation include Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles.

