Home World Because Udinese will focus on Nzola after selling Beto
World

Because Udinese will focus on Nzola after selling Beto

by admin
Because Udinese will focus on Nzola after selling Beto

It was the summer of 2021 and she looked pretty much done. Genoa and Spezia were about to close a maxi exchange which, among the many names, also included those of Destro e Nzola. Angolan striker it was out of pink. Thiago Motta coached the club of the eagles of La Spezia and the feeling between the two it never really blossomed. In short, Nzola was on the market and its sale seemed obvious. In the end, however, everything is blown. The attacker remained in La Spezia and Destro in Genoa. It seems that the boy’s behavior has acclimatised and that the scars with the club have healed. Some things, however, it’s really rare that they go back to the way they were before and there is also a contract until June 30, 2024 in between. In short, where do we want to go? The analysis does not end there. The curtain falls. Let’s move on to the second part: that’s why Beto will leave and why (probably) Nzola could land in Udine <<<

© breaking latest news

See also  USA-Germany, agreement for the green light for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia

You may also like

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The new...

I, a Togolese, in the Church reborn after...

The books of the Absentees – mondoperaio

In 50 years, 22 presidents have been assassinated...

THE CULINARY BATTLE IS GETTING TENDER! Don’t miss...

Kurdish activists interrupt the plenary session of the...

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Russian oil exports increased...

TIM approves the new business plan in the...

In Germany, all domestic flights of the airline...

Bolsonaro: “I will return to Brazil in March,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy