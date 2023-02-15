It was the summer of 2021 and she looked pretty much done. Genoa and Spezia were about to close a maxi exchange which, among the many names, also included those of Destro e Nzola. Angolan striker it was out of pink. Thiago Motta coached the club of the eagles of La Spezia and the feeling between the two it never really blossomed. In short, Nzola was on the market and its sale seemed obvious. In the end, however, everything is blown. The attacker remained in La Spezia and Destro in Genoa. It seems that the boy’s behavior has acclimatised and that the scars with the club have healed. Some things, however, it’s really rare that they go back to the way they were before and there is also a contract until June 30, 2024 in between. In short, where do we want to go? The analysis does not end there. The curtain falls. Let’s move on to the second part: that’s why Beto will leave and why (probably) Nzola could land in Udine <<<