A double defeat, with the Marseille in French Cup which cost the elimination and with the Monaco in the league, which unleashed a storm around the Paris Saint Germain. And in the center it ended again Gianluigi Donnarumma which, according to rumors spread by the French press, in particular The team, would have broken with the locker room. The presence of the Italian number 1, according to what we read, is no longer appreciated by his teammates due to a gesture that occurred on the pitch at the end of the match: while the team had decided to ignore the fans that they were contesting the team, the goalkeeper still decided to stop and talk to some of them.

Among the most angry for what was interpreted as a gesture of insubordination was captain Marquinhos which, together with Neymarwould have used very harsh words towards the Italian and the sporting director Campos. The first opportunity for the Parisians to immediately temper spirits is the eighths of Champions Leaguebut the challenge will be far from simple: the Bavaria Monaco, one of the favorites to win the cup. A challenge made even more complicated by doubts about the presence of the star Mbappe and with a Leo Messi not in perfect physical condition.