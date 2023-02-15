The country continues with days of mobilizations, this time the citizens who are against the reforms of the government of Gustavo Petro will march.
These walks through the streets are led by several senators from the Democratic Center such as Miguel Polo Polo, María Fernanda Cabal, among others, and it occurs after this Tuesday government supporters took to the streets in favor of the initiatives.
In Bogotá, the mobilizations will begin from the monument to the Fallen Heroes and the National Park towards the Plaza de Bolívar.
The District announced that it will deploy 260 Dialogue and Coexistence managers to attend the announced days of mobilizations
- Armenia: 09:30 in the morning, from Fundadores Park to Plaza de Bolívar.
- Santa Marta: Camellón square.
- Cartagena: 10:00 in the morning, in the Camellón de los Mártires – in front of the Clock Tower.
- Pereira: Dosquebradas Viaduct.
- Bucaramanga: 10:00 in the morning, from the Puerta del Sol sector to the Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento square.
- Villavicencio: 09:00 in the morning, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Llano Lindo neighborhood.
- Cali: 10:00 in the morning, from Banderas Park to the Jairo Varela square.
- ibagué: 10:00 in the morning, from Murillo Toro park towards 42nd street.
- Medellín: 10:00 in the morning, from the La Playa sector to the park of lights.
- Barranquilla: Squares of Peace.
- Manizales: 10:00 in the morning, in the Plaza de Bolívar.