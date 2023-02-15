The country continues with days of mobilizations, this time the citizens who are against the reforms of the government of Gustavo Petro will march.

These walks through the streets are led by several senators from the Democratic Center such as Miguel Polo Polo, María Fernanda Cabal, among others, and it occurs after this Tuesday government supporters took to the streets in favor of the initiatives.

In Bogotá, the mobilizations will begin from the monument to the Fallen Heroes and the National Park towards the Plaza de Bolívar.

The District announced that it will deploy 260 Dialogue and Coexistence managers to attend the announced days of mobilizations