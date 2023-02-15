Home Health gym owner risks a fine of up to 60 thousand euros
Health

gym owner risks a fine of up to 60 thousand euros

by admin



GALLIPOLI – Heavy fine for the owner of a business. Checks by the Gallipoli coast guard in a local gym equipped with a swimming pool for rehabilitation purposes: it did not have documents certifying the emptying of two waste water collection pits. Furthermore, from investigations carried out by the military at the municipal offices of the town, the absence of authorizations regarding the adaptation of water discharges also emerged.

The last authorization for the discharge of wastewater into a watertight tank was in fact issued in 1989, now outdated as the regional regulation dates back to 2011. The owner of the company now risks an administrative fine of between 6,000 and 60,000 euros.

The extent of the infringement will be ascertained at a later stage. Further checks will continue by the men of the port authority to protect the environment and health.



See also  Aifa, towards the free pill - Health

You may also like

LIVE Juve-Nantes, Allegri: live press conference – Tuttosport

How to avoid butterflies in pasta? Here’s a...

A bank for life, the structure for the...

AUSL Modena – From the territory a new...

Lazio, Sarri: “Here are the conditions of Immobile”...

Advanced renal cell cancer: combination therapy extends survival...

Viagra, from Pfizer to stop supplying the “blue...

Safe sex (from a young age): Know, prevent...

Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Messina), fifteen-year-olds rape a...

Schillaci: “In 10 years more than 10,000 doctors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy