GALLIPOLI – Heavy fine for the owner of a business. Checks by the Gallipoli coast guard in a local gym equipped with a swimming pool for rehabilitation purposes: it did not have documents certifying the emptying of two waste water collection pits. Furthermore, from investigations carried out by the military at the municipal offices of the town, the absence of authorizations regarding the adaptation of water discharges also emerged.

The last authorization for the discharge of wastewater into a watertight tank was in fact issued in 1989, now outdated as the regional regulation dates back to 2011. The owner of the company now risks an administrative fine of between 6,000 and 60,000 euros.

The extent of the infringement will be ascertained at a later stage. Further checks will continue by the men of the port authority to protect the environment and health.







