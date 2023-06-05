by palermolive.it – ​​3 minutes ago

Craft beer is back on the street. After the successful editions organized in Villa Filippina, four years later the Beer Bubbles Festival finds its ideal location among the streets of the city and in particular in the heart of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Beer Bubbles, the craft beer festival returns to Palermo: where to buy the ticket appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».