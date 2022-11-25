Home World Beijing reopens the taps: 210 billion boost for the economy




ServiceMonetary policy

The Central Bank reduces the required reserves for institutions: a move worth 70 billion, while the banks are ready for a 140 billion plan to restart the real estate market and buy real estate bonds

In complete contrast with the rest of the world, from 5 December the Chinese central bank will cut the compulsory reserve ratio by 25 basis points for banks, with the exception of those that already apply a ratio of 5 percent. The last intervention dates back to last April, also by 25 points less, but valid indiscriminately for all banks.

Translated into figures, the move is worth 69.79 billion US dollars of extra liquidity to the economy. It was expressly requested by …

