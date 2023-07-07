Home » Belarusian Army Shows Pictures of Camp for Prigozhin’s Wagner Mercenaries – TV Courier
World

The group of fighters may be using a former Minsk Armed Forces camp, near Tsel

The Belarusian army showed a field that it offered to the Wagner group if this moved to Belarus, as foreseen by the agreement after the revolt of last June 24th. Major General Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to the Belarusian defense minister, told international reporters that Wagner troupe they could use the former Belarusian army camp near Tsel, about 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk. Reporters were shown rows of empty tents which Kosinsky said could house up to 5,000 soldiers. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 6:44 pm

