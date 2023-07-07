Home » passcode is also vulnerable – Cover News
News

passcode is also vulnerable – Cover News

by admin

iPhones along with their passcodes are targeted by thieves. And while we often talk about the importance of strong, unique passwords—alphanumeric strings used to protect online accounts—it’s the passcode, the short sequence of numbers used to unlock your smartphone, that presents a unique vulnerability. However, a recent update from Apple does not solve the problem. The company has in fact introduced the possibility of using hardware security keys, small USB dongles, to protect the Apple ID.
But in tests conducted by The Wall Street Journal, the security keys didn’t prevent the account from being changed using just the passcode. And the passcode itself could even be used to remove the security keys from the account. So how do you protect your device and the data it contains?

How to “hide” the device access code

It’s not always possible to prevent your device from being stolen, but you can make it more difficult for thieves to access the data on your device. First of all, cover your screen in public. According to law enforcement, thieves come up with clever ways to learn people’s access codes, including filming them from afar. When out and about, rely on Face ID or Touch ID whenever possible to prevent your passcode from being spied on.
In case you have to type it in, treat the access code like an ATM PIN. Never type the code in front of strangers. Also, strengthen the passcode. Use at least six digits and make it complex. No more 1-2-3-4. Longer passcodes are more difficult to ‘crack’.

See also  "Double reduction" policy is introduced, more and more children and parents pay more attention to sports-let sports play an important role in the growth of young people_华奥星空|

Additional protections can be activated

In the Display and brightness settings, set the automatic lock to 30 seconds, the shortest possible time, so as not to leave the phone unlocked for too long. Then activate additional protection. Some apps, like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App, allow you to add an access code. Just don’t use the same as the iPhone. And maybe use a third-party password manager, like 1Password or Dashlane, which offer biometric authentication, but require a separate master password in case of failure.

In case of theft of the smartphone, act promptly

Also, eliminate scans of sensitive information. If you need digital copies of sensitive documents, use secure file storage in a third-party password manager.
And if your iPhone is stolen, act quickly, warns breaking latest news. Log into iCloud.com on another device as soon as possible and click Find Devices to remotely wipe the phone. Next, call your carrier or go to a store to deactivate the stolen phone’s SIM so the thief can’t get the verification codes. And remember to log into sensitive accounts, like Google, Venmo, and Amazon, to change passwords and revoke access from the stolen device.

You may also like

New Tool for Investors in Advanced Mechanics —...

The preacher of the Eid al-Adha sermon in...

Florida Senior Citizen Wins $1 Million with $50...

Dengue cases continue to increase in Casanare, 7...

Better online readability of the Department’s responses to...

NATO Secretary-General “Writing a document on how to...

Eugenio Prieto’s proposals to the Antioquia Governor’s Office

The Mikuláš Jazz Festival has grown into an...

“It took two days without speaking to me”

In Ferrara, the FISDIR Italian Athletics Promotional Championships

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy