passcode is also vulnerable – Cover News

iPhones along with their passcodes are targeted by thieves. And while we often talk about the importance of strong, unique passwords—alphanumeric strings used to protect online accounts—it’s the passcode, the short sequence of numbers used to unlock your smartphone, that presents a unique vulnerability. However, a recent update from Apple does not solve the problem. The company has in fact introduced the possibility of using hardware security keys, small USB dongles, to protect the Apple ID.

But in tests conducted by The Wall Street Journal, the security keys didn’t prevent the account from being changed using just the passcode. And the passcode itself could even be used to remove the security keys from the account. So how do you protect your device and the data it contains?

How to “hide” the device access code

It’s not always possible to prevent your device from being stolen, but you can make it more difficult for thieves to access the data on your device. First of all, cover your screen in public. According to law enforcement, thieves come up with clever ways to learn people’s access codes, including filming them from afar. When out and about, rely on Face ID or Touch ID whenever possible to prevent your passcode from being spied on.

In case you have to type it in, treat the access code like an ATM PIN. Never type the code in front of strangers. Also, strengthen the passcode. Use at least six digits and make it complex. No more 1-2-3-4. Longer passcodes are more difficult to ‘crack’.

Additional protections can be activated

In the Display and brightness settings, set the automatic lock to 30 seconds, the shortest possible time, so as not to leave the phone unlocked for too long. Then activate additional protection. Some apps, like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App, allow you to add an access code. Just don’t use the same as the iPhone. And maybe use a third-party password manager, like 1Password or Dashlane, which offer biometric authentication, but require a separate master password in case of failure.

In case of theft of the smartphone, act promptly

Also, eliminate scans of sensitive information. If you need digital copies of sensitive documents, use secure file storage in a third-party password manager.

Also, eliminate scans of sensitive information. If you need digital copies of sensitive documents, use secure file storage in a third-party password manager.

And if your iPhone is stolen, act quickly. Log into iCloud.com on another device as soon as possible and click Find Devices to remotely wipe the phone. Next, call your carrier or go to a store to deactivate the stolen phone's SIM so the thief can't get the verification codes. And remember to log into sensitive accounts, like Google, Venmo, and Amazon, to change passwords and revoke access from the stolen device.

