BELGRADE – A teenager opened fire at an elementary school in central Belgrade, Serbia, killing at least nine and injuring several. Among the victims eight students and the school guard. The agency reports it Tanjugciting Interior Ministry sources.

The boy, a 14-year-old student, was arrested. This was reported by the Serbian police, who rushed to the scene as soon as they received the alarm, around 8:40. According to a statement, the shooter would have fired several shots at other students, wounding at least six. A teacher was also affected.

The school where the episode happened is Vladislav Ribnikar, in the Vracar district of the capital. The area around the facility has been evacuated.

The Home Office said the student used his father’s gun to shoot. The motive is not yet clear, and the police have not provided further details. Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which has strict gun ownership laws. However, many firearms left over from the 1990s wars are still around.