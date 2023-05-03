Home » Belgrade, a boy opens fire in an elementary school: eight children killed
World

Belgrade, a boy opens fire in an elementary school: eight children killed

by admin
Belgrade, a boy opens fire in an elementary school: eight children killed

BELGRADE – A teenager opened fire at an elementary school in central Belgrade, Serbia, killing at least nine and injuring several. Among the victims eight students and the school guard. The agency reports it Tanjugciting Interior Ministry sources.

The boy, a 14-year-old student, was arrested. This was reported by the Serbian police, who rushed to the scene as soon as they received the alarm, around 8:40. According to a statement, the shooter would have fired several shots at other students, wounding at least six. A teacher was also affected.

The school where the episode happened is Vladislav Ribnikar, in the Vracar district of the capital. The area around the facility has been evacuated.

The Home Office said the student used his father’s gun to shoot. The motive is not yet clear, and the police have not provided further details. Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which has strict gun ownership laws. However, many firearms left over from the 1990s wars are still around.

See also  Milan, forgotten Ambrogino: the City Council's apologies to the Attanasio family

You may also like

In London the night rehearsals for the coronation...

Serbia, nine dead in a school in Belgrade:...

Hong Kong District Council to introduce qualification review...

When a civil war begins

El Nino arrives, world prepares for record temperatures

Murder Attanasio, the family’s lawyers: “Collaboration with the...

The reggae group SOJA announces a date in...

Uzbekistan’s counterattack is imminent!U.S. intelligence reveals terrible casualties...

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna: two missing in...

Europe, ecological transition too expensive for individual states...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy