Home World Beluga trapped in the Seine, the rescue operation started: he was taken from the river
World

Beluga trapped in the Seine, the rescue operation started: he was taken from the river

by admin
Beluga trapped in the Seine, the rescue operation started: he was taken from the river

The French are really trying everything to save the beluga trapped in the waters of the Seine, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne. The cetacean was taken from
river waters. The AFP reports, explaining that it took about 6 hours to lift the animal, which weighs 800 kilograms, with a net attached to a crane. The beluga was placed on a barge to allow a team of a dozen veterinarians to give it first aid. The goal is to bring the animal, which is 4 meters long, back into the sea. The operation involves transporting a truck to the English Channel, specifically to Ouistreham, in Calvados

See also  The Slovak Church looks forward to the Pope's visit-Vatican News

You may also like

The Japanese Prime Minister plans to reshuffle the...

The Prime Minister of Japan plans to reshuffle...

Trump-Fbi case, the embarrassment of the Republicans for...

Attacking from a distance: now, and better, Ukraine...

Taiwan denounces Chinese violations: “With exercises they prepare...

The Japanese cabinet and ruling party will be...

Trump-Fbi case, historian David Broder: “Trumpism is not...

Friendship organizations and people from many countries condemn...

The mysteries of the FBI blitz in Mar-a-Lago:...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy