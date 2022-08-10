The French are really trying everything to save the beluga trapped in the waters of the Seine, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne. The cetacean was taken from

river waters. The AFP reports, explaining that it took about 6 hours to lift the animal, which weighs 800 kilograms, with a net attached to a crane. The beluga was placed on a barge to allow a team of a dozen veterinarians to give it first aid. The goal is to bring the animal, which is 4 meters long, back into the sea. The operation involves transporting a truck to the English Channel, specifically to Ouistreham, in Calvados