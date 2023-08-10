Benedetta Cristofani, the escape of the 13-year-old was over: she presented herself to the carabinieri. Mom: “I convinced her”

Benedetta showed up spontaneously, and alone, yesterday afternoon at the Cecchignola Carabineri station. “I was with some family friends in Spinaceto,” the thirteen-year-old who disappeared last Friday from a family home in Tarquinia would have explained to the military. The police, thanks to the work of the post office, however, were already on her trail and by monitoring social networks (especially Instagram) had reconstructed all her movements and, above all, “the network of people who hosted the minor” in the south-west area of Rome.

Father Roberto was relieved and moved, who a week ago had launched an appeal via social media to report the disappearance of his daughter: “This time it’s true, Benedetta is fine”. While the mother Germana, who was outside Italy yesterday, made it known: «she has contacted me in the last few hours. She was agitated and with great difficulty I managed to convince her to go to the carabinieri ».

Benedetta Cristofani, searches also in Rome for the missing thirteen-year-old. Mobile checks. Dad: “I’m scared”

Path

A happy ending, however, only half. Also because behind this story there is another story, no less painful, which sees her minor protagonist of a foster care in a protected structure, after it was initially decided that she should live with her father . The girl, housed in a family home in Rome, had been transported in recent days to a facility near Tarquinia to take her to the sea. Here – perhaps for the use of the cell phone – she would have had a quarrel with some operators. In these hours the police are reconstructing what happened, it is certain that the little girl, on Friday evening, would have left with a trolley and after getting on a bus at the Marina Velca stop she lost track of her.

Since then, the forces of order – coordinated by the Viterbo Police Headquarters, with territorial jurisdiction – have searched for it, immediately focusing their checks on Rome and its province. Even the father went on his trail, looking for information on her social networks used by her daughter, who, however, would have left her phone and PC in the Tarquinia facility.

Good conditions

Yesterday afternoon around 4.30 pm, as mentioned, Benedetta showed up alone at the Cecchignola police station. At first, the news spread that her mother had accompanied her, but yesterday she was out of Italy. The police would have immediately found that she was in good health and would have asked where she had been in recent days. It seems that the 13-year-old replied that she had spent time with some family friends in the Spinaceto area. According to her mother, she “would have spent this time with some of her peers”. The military immediately warned the parents and agents of the Viterbo Police Headquarters, which is coordinating the investigation. Her father Roberto would immediately show up at the Cecchignola station to get news of the girl, who would also explain that she had run away because she no longer wanted to live in the family home in Rome, where she had been placed.

The transfer

Benedetta was transferred, first to the Rome Police Headquarters, then to another protected residence in the capital, as established by the Juvenile Court of Civitavecchia. Apparently, she also asked not to go back to her father’s house. In a note, the state police explained that, “monitoring the use of social networks by the minor”, they carried out “day by day the reconstruction of the connections and therefore of the movements, which took place mainly in the south-west area of ​​Rome”. Therefore, “following the subsequent searches in the area carried out on the basis of the aforementioned investigations, those who supported the minor in her removal were identified”. The agents would also have searched three houses, where the thirteen-year-old would have been hosted, but not finding her. Most likely, Benedetta, realizing that the police had identified where she was hiding, chose to end her escape and present herself to the carabinieri.

