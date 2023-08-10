Vondroušová moves on, Muchová gets a chance to avenge Plíšková

Vondroušová also managed her second match since her triumph at the All England Club. The first mutual match with Wozniacki got off to an excellent start and won the opening set after 41 minutes. In the second, she was already leading 3-0, but then her path to advancement stalled. The 33-year-old Dane, who is raising two small children, took the Czech tennis player’s serve twice and took the lead 4:3 after winning the long seventh game. But the rest of the match already belonged to Vondroušová. In the next game, she averted a break point and equalized at 4:4. In the remaining two games, she did not lose even a fifth with the winner of the Australian Open 2020.

Muchová also managed the second match in Montreal without losing a set. Even sets were always decided by the twenty-six-year-old Czech tennis player at the end, when she took the opponent’s serve and then confirmed the break herself.

Muchová will face Šwiateková two months after the Pole beat her in a three-set battle in the Roland Garros final.

Thirty-one-year-old Plíšková played an even first set with Šwiateková, who was nine years younger, in which each tennis player took the opponent’s serve twice. The set was decided by a tie-break, which Šwiateková won 8:6.

The second set was already played under the direction of the four-time Grand Slam champion, who converted the first match point on Plíšková’s serve when the Czech tennis player hit a forehand into the net. The currently 23rd ranked player, who scored only her second victory since April in the first round in Montreal, lost to Šwiateková for the second time this year and the third time overall.

“This first match was quite a challenge. It’s always a challenge, especially against such a player,” Šwiateková, who had the first round off, said on the court after the victory. “She definitely used her experience in the first set, so I’m glad that I was able to get it in the tie-break. I already played better in the second set. I needed to readjust, realize what I could have done better, and I’m glad that I succeeded,” added the Polish tennis player.

In the night program, Petra Kvitová will face Italy’s Camila Giorgio.

Women’s tennis tournament in Montreal (hard surface, subsidy $2,788,468): Singles – 2nd round: Šwiateková (1-Pol.) – KAR. PLÍŠKOVÁ (CZE) 7:6, 6:2Cirsteaová (Romania) – MUCHOVÁ (14-ČR) 5:7, 4:6VONDROUŠOVÁ (9-ČR) – Wozniacka (Dan.) 6:2, 7:5Pegulaová (4- USA) – Putintseva (Kaz.) 6:4, 6:4 Gauff (6-USA) – Boulter (Britain) 6:2, 6:2 Bencic (12-Switzerland) – Parks (USA) 6:3, 5: 7, 6:4 Samsonova (15-Russia) – Cheng Chin-wen (China) 6:3, 6:2 Kasatkinova (10-Russia) – Blinkova (Russia) 6:2, 7:5 Rybakin (3-Kaz. ) – Bradyová (USA) 6:7 ​​(3:7), 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 Doubles – 2nd round: Eikeriová, Neelová (Nor./Est.) – SINIAKOVA, Stefaniová (3-CZE /Braz.) 6:1, 6:2.Men’s tournament in Toronto (hard surface, subsidy $7,622,925): Singles – 2nd round: McDonald (USA) – Rublyov (6-Rus.) 6:4, 6:3 Fritz (8-USA) – Humbert (Fr.) 7:6 (9:7), 3:6, 6:3Hurkacz (15-Pol.) – Kecmanovic (Serb.) 5:7, 6:3, 6:0 Raonic (Can.) – Daniel (Jap.) 6:4, 6:3 Medvedev (2-Rus.) – Arnaldi (It.) 6:2, 7:5 Monfils (Fr.) – Tsitsipas (4-Greece) 6: 4, 6:3 Musetti (16-It.) – Kokkinakis (Aust.) 4:6, 7:5, 6:4 Davidovich (Sp.) – Zverev (13-German) 6:1, 6:2 De Minaur (Aust. .) – Diallo (Can.) 6:4, 7:5 Doubles – 1st round: Roger-Vasselin, González (8-Fr./Mex.) – Griekspoor, LEHEČKA (Netherlands/CZ) 6:2, 6: 7 (6:8), 10:6