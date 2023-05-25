Berin Brkić goes from RK Borac to Ohrid | Sport

“I accepted the offer simply because I want to improve even more. I’m going to a stronger league with more experienced players and that’s what I need,” said the now former goalkeeper of Banja Luka Borc.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

After Luka Perić, another young handball player leaves RK Borac m:tel.

Goalkeeper Berin Brkić, after three years with the red and blue team, has decided for a new challenge and is moving to Macedonia’s Ohrid.

Brkić in the conversation for “Glass Srpska” thanked everyone for the great support he had in Banja Luka.

“The period in Borac was one of the most beautiful in my life. I made a lot of acquaintances that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Simply, the people in Borac and Banja Luka accepted me in the best possible way and I really have no complaints. I think that no young player can make a mistake by choosing Borac as the environment where he will develop his career.” said Brkic.

The talented goalkeeper explained the reasons why he decided to move to Ohrid and the Macedonian league.

“I accepted the offer simply because I want to improve even more. I’m going to a stronger league with more experienced players and that’s what I need, because I’m still young. I simply want to improve as much as possible and that’s the only reason. The expectations in the first season are not big, I want to fit into the team like I am in Borac and do my best. I consider this as another springboard for even greater successes”.

Brkić arrived in Borac from Maglaj, and it was against that club that he made his debut in the goal of the red and blue team.

“I remember that match, it certainly remained in my memory. Since then, I have improved a lot, because I had excellent coaches and a whole coaching staff. My first coaches were Dean Knežević, Goran Garić, who is still in the first team, and Aleksandar Međedović. After I started getting minutes in the first team, I was taken over by Mirko Mikić and then goalkeeper coach Mario Blažević, with whom I also worked when I was in the second team. They were my support both on and off the field. They helped me mature in every sense. And of course with them the current goalkeeper coach and sports director Bojan Ljubišić. Thanks to all of them for their cooperation”, said Brkić for “Glas Srpska”.