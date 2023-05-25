Home » Angola: business Forum today in Rome in the presence of President Lourenço
Angola: business Forum today in Rome in the presence of President Lourenço

The visit to Italy of the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, accompanied by a high-level delegation, began yesterday 24 May.

Lourenço, who left the Angolan capital on Tuesday for Rome, met his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

The program includes a prominent economic event, a business forum, on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of Confindustria-Assafrica and the Mediterranean. Several ministers will present Angola’s opportunities to investors: João Mário Caetano, Minister of Economy and Planning, Vera Daves, Minister of Finance, António Francisco de Assis, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Victor Fernandes, Minister of Industry and of Commerce. The president of the Agency for the Promotion of Private Investments and Exports (Aipex), Lello João Francisco, will also be among the speakers. The event will also be moderated by Massimo Zaurrini, Director of Africa and Business/InfoAfrica.

Several large Italian companies have been present in Angola for some time, starting with ENI, Inalca (Cremonini), the main sponsor of the event, or Iveco, which will report their success stories in this bilateral economic forum.

An exponent of MPLA, the party that has led Angola since independence in 1975, Lourenço has been in office since September 2017 and is completing his second consecutive term. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

