Home » Berlin, two seven- and eight-year-old girls stabbed at school: one is in danger of life
World

Berlin, two seven- and eight-year-old girls stabbed at school: one is in danger of life

by admin
Berlin, two seven- and eight-year-old girls stabbed at school: one is in danger of life

Due seven and eight year old girls they have been stab in an evangelical school of Berlin on Mainzerstraße in the central district of Neukölln. One of them is in life threatening, the other was seriously injured. Both were airlifted to hospital.

According to German media reports, the attacker – an adult – waited for the police inside the building and he let himself be arrested. The school was evacuated and the entire area closed off to the public by the police. According to initial information, many children may have witnessed the attempted murder and been traumatized by it.

See also  More tourists on Cambodia's Day of the Dead, Hun Sen demands strict prevention measures

You may also like

The deep crisis of Türkiye in the vote

There was an armed attack on a school...

Let’s talk about current affairs: President Korea’s visit...

Documentary about singer Donna Summer on HBO –...

Udinese-Napoli / Sottil speaks: “I don’t care about...

TLC, regulatory simplifications work but more can be...

Should India, the world’s most populous country, be...

Florinel Coman, the highest paid player in League...

Juventus-Lecce, the official formation of Allegri

Tori Bowie has passed away Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy