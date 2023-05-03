Berlin, two seven- and eight-year-old girls stabbed at school: one is in danger of life

Due seven and eight year old girls they have been stab in an evangelical school of Berlin on Mainzerstraße in the central district of Neukölln. One of them is in life threatening, the other was seriously injured. Both were airlifted to hospital.

According to German media reports, the attacker – an adult – waited for the police inside the building and he let himself be arrested. The school was evacuated and the entire area closed off to the public by the police. According to initial information, many children may have witnessed the attempted murder and been traumatized by it.