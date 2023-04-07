by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Silvio Berlusconi spent the second night in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan in a calm way. It has been learned that the former premier is reacting well to treatment and will undergo new tests today. You don’t…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Berlusconi reacts well to treatment”, Emilio Fede sends him a message appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».