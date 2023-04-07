The Suns prevail over the Nuggets 119-115.

This is the 7th win in a row for the Arizona team, which has won all 8 challenges in which Kevin Durant has lined up.

The 13-time All Star had 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against the Nuggets, well supported by Chris Paul (25 on 7/12 from three) and DeAndre Ayton (16+5+2 blocks).

For Denver, with all the big names at rest and already sure of first place in the West, the excellent performance of Bruce Brown (31+6+4) is worth mentioning. Reggie Jackson finishes with 20 points and 6 assists, while rookie Christian Braun posts 15 with 3 assists and 2 steals.