Bertha Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz: The Opposition’s Leading Candidate for the Presidency of Mexico and Her Family

Bertha Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz Emerges as the Opposition’s Top Choice for Mexico’s Presidency

Bertha Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, a PAN senator and the presidential candidate for the Broad Front for Mexico, has recently become the leading candidate from the opposition for the Presidency of Mexico. With growing interest in knowing more about her inner circle, we take a closer look at her family and their roles.

Gálvez Ruiz hails from Tepatepec, Hidalgo, where she was born in 1963 and completed her early education. She is the daughter of Eduardo Gálvez, a teacher, and Bertha Ruíz, and has four siblings – two sisters and two brothers.

Having graduated as a computer engineer from the prestigious National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Gálvez Ruiz has also made a mark in the business world. She founded two companies, namely High Tech Services and OMEI.

Gálvez Ruiz’s political career started under the patronage of former President Vicente Fox, who appointed her as the head of the National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples. She later ran for the governorship of Hidalgo, but was defeated by Francisco Olvera from the PRI party. She has also served as the head of the delegation in Miguel Hidalgo.

It has been revealed that Gálvez Ruiz shares her life with Rubén Sánchez Manzo, a chemical engineer, in a cohabitation society. This legal arrangement allows them to live together and mutually support each other without any financial obligations. Although not legally married, they consider themselves as spouses.

Furthermore, the media has reported on Sánchez Manzo’s involvement in the companies owned by the presidential candidate.

Turning the focus to Gálvez Ruiz’s children, she and Rubén Sánchez have two kids – Diana Vega Gálvez and Juan Pablo Sánchez Gálvez. Diana Vega, 31, currently serves as the director of High Tech Services, the intelligent building design company founded by her mother.

Diana pursued her studies at the National School of Painting, Sculpture, and Engraving “La Esmeralda” and obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Pan-American Institute of Senior Business Management (IPADE), affiliated with the Pan-American University.

Less information is available about Juan Pablo, Gálvez Ruiz’s younger son. However, it is known that he plays soccer and appeared alongside his mother during her political campaign for the senatorial position in 2018.

As the opposition backs Bertha Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz as their key contender for Mexico’s Presidency, the public’s interest in her personal and professional life continues to grow.

