Ethan Ruan Involved in Traffic Accident: Studio Reports He is Safe and Sound

Ruan Jingtian Involved in Car Accident, Thankfully Unharmed

Sina Entertainment News – Well-known actor Ruan Jingtian was recently involved in a car accident after reportedly colliding with a cement mixer truck while driving on the 12th. Although the front bumper of his car was severely damaged and fell off, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Ethan Ruan’s studio, in response to the incident, promptly posted a blog report on social media to reassure fans. The message stated, “I’m sorry to make everyone worry, @粉丝天 boss is fine. Remember to pay attention to traffic safety when traveling, and be safe and sound.”

The news of Ruan Jingtian’s accident quickly spread through various media outlets, attracting considerable attention from fans and the public alike. Concerns for the actor’s well-being flooded social media platforms, with fans expressing their relief upon learning that he had emerged from the incident unscathed.

