Best Dressed Celebrity Couple | Magazine

They are considered the best dressed Hollywood couple!

Source: Profimedia

Wherever they appear, they draw sighs, make many wish for a love relationship like theirs, but also a sense of fashion. Action actor, famous “transporter”, Jason Statham and his wife Rosie Huntington-Weasley are considered the best dressed Hollywood couple. But not only that!

For 14 years, their love has withstood all the challenges of celebrity life, as well as the age difference, given that Jason is 20 years older than Rosie. As this adorable blonde, supermodel and former “Victoria’s Angel” once said, she was primarily attracted to Jason by his sense of humor, and not by the muscular and strong man that is usually portrayed in movies.

On the red carpet, they are always coordinated and very classy and elegant. Rosie carefully always chooses the perfect dress that will match the styling of her better half. Well, this couple recently appeared at the premiere of the movie “Fast: X” in Rome, where they left the audience breathless. And while Rosie opted for a provocative dress with a deep slit, transparent details and black gloves, Jason, at the age of 55, in a black striped shirt, pants and serious glasses, showed what a real dasa looks like.

Even before, this harmoniously dressed couple delighted many on the red carpet, somehow they always try to be coordinated even in classy toilets.

See how this loving couple looked:

