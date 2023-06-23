Bianca Del Rio at Espaço Unimed – MONDO MODA

Espaço Unimed receives Bianca Del Rioin São Paulo, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9 pm.

Winner of the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Bianca returns to Brazil after almost two years, in which all tickets sold out (in a few hours) for the three sessions of her acclaimed show “Unsanitized” in São Paulo, at Teatro Bradesco.

Bianca was the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena in London and the renowned Carnegie Hall in New York. Her last tour featured 128 shows, 99 cities, 27 countries and six continents.

About Bianca

Bianca Del Rio @ Disclosure

Bianca Del Rio is today one of the most important names in the drag universe and the global LGBTQIAP+ community, being considered by The New York Times as “the Joan Rivers of the Drag world”. But it is Roy Haylock, born in New Orleans, in the United States, who is responsible for giving life to the charismatic character. With an intelligent, acidic and sagacious humor, he debuted “Hurricane Bianca” and “Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate”, both available on Netflix.

He also captivated everyone with his comedy specials “Rolodex Of Hate” and “Not Today Bianca”; launched its own makeup remover, “The Bianca Remover” – which is currently one of the best selling beauty products on the Amazon website.

Launched a brand of vodka, “Holy Vodka Bianca Del Rio”; in addition to writing a book, the bestseller “Blame It On Bianca Del Rio”, released by Harper Collins in 2018.

SERVICES:

Bianca Del Rio with “Bianca is Back” at Espaço Unimed

Date: November 1, 2023 (Holiday Eve)

Doors open: 7pm – Show starts: 9pm

Location: Espaço Unimed (Rua Tagipuru, 795 – Barra Funda – São Paulo – SP)

Disabled access: yes

Rating: 18 years

Tickets: Platinum sector: R$ 500.00 (full) and R$ 250.00 (half) | Premium Blue Sector: BRL 450.00 (full) and BRL 225.00 (half) | Blue Sector: BRL 400.00 (full) and BRL 200.00 (half) | Sectors A and B: BRL 400.00 (full) and BRL 200.00 (half) | Sectors C and D: BRL 360.00 (full) and BRL 180.00 (half) I Sectors E, FG and H: BRL 320.00 (full) and BRL 160.00 (half) | Sectors I, and J: BRL 280.00 (full) and BRL 140.00 (half) | Sector K: BRL 200.00 (full) and BRL 100 (half) | Cabins A and B: R$ 400.00 (full and single) I Mezzanine: R$ 350.00 (full) and R$ 175.00 (half).

Purchase of tickets: At the Espaço Unimed box office (Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm – no convenience fee) or online at the Sympla website

Payment Methods: Cash, Credit and Debit Cards, Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard, Diners Club, Redeshop. Checks are not accepted.

Prohibited objects: Professional or semi-professional photographic camera (large cameras with external zoom or that change lens), video camcorders, audio recorders, laser pens, any type of tripod, selfie stick, team shirts, chains and belts, plastic bottles, alcoholic beverages, toxic substances, fireworks, flammables in general, objects that can cause injuries, firearms, bladed weapons, glass cups and glasses in general, whole fruits, aluminum cans, umbrellas, newspapers , magazines, flags and banners, motorcycle helmets and the like.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

