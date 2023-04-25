Home » Bianca Dragusanu revealed that she received a huge amount to participate in America Express
Bianca Drăgușanu revealed that she received a huge amount to participate in the America Express television show broadcast by Antena 1. The former television assistant participated in America Express some time ago, but even the huge amount received did not convince her to stay too long in the competition.

“At Asia Express they lured me with a lot of money. I went with my sister. She wanted to stay. They gave me 50,000 euros for two weeks. I left as fast as I could. I told them that I don’t get caught there anymore. I wouldn’t go to any of those shows again, neither Survivor nor America Express. Not even for a million euros. I’m not poor, I don’t need it. I am very good with my life! I love myself the way I am!”, said Bianca Drăgușanu to the journalists from cancan.ro.

