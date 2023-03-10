ROMA – Waving Israeli flags they shouted for a long time “Bushah“, shame. And “democrat“, democracy. Turning then from Hebrew to English: “I drank Dictator“, dictator; and, with a pun “Crime Minister“, criminal minister. Without abandoning the still very eloquent Italian: “Go away”, “Resign”, “We’ll fire you”. And also, on the notes of Hello beautiful, a resounding “Bibi hi, hi, hi”. In Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome, a stone’s throw from the incessant stroll of Via del Corso, yesterday afternoon – and before sunset which marks the beginning of Shabbat – at least 200 people alternated between slogans and songs for two hours.