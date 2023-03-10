Home World “Bibi ciao”: in Rome among the two hundred who protested against Netanyahu and his justice reform
World

“Bibi ciao”: in Rome among the two hundred who protested against Netanyahu and his justice reform

by admin
“Bibi ciao”: in Rome among the two hundred who protested against Netanyahu and his justice reform

ROMA – Waving Israeli flags they shouted for a long time “Bushah“, shame. And “democrat“, democracy. Turning then from Hebrew to English: “I drank Dictator“, dictator; and, with a pun “Crime Minister“, criminal minister. Without abandoning the still very eloquent Italian: “Go away”, “Resign”, “We’ll fire you”. And also, on the notes of Hello beautiful, a resounding “Bibi hi, hi, hi”. In Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome, a stone’s throw from the incessant stroll of Via del Corso, yesterday afternoon – and before sunset which marks the beginning of Shabbat – at least 200 people alternated between slogans and songs for two hours.

See also  Large-scale closure of 1,181 medium- and high-risk areas in many cities in China | China's closure and control | CCP virus | Variant strain

You may also like

The development of the situation in Russia and...

Tragedy in Viale Regione Siciliana, a woman dies...

Free topless in public swimming pools in Berlin:...

Cagliari Market – From Serie A! Ranieri unleashed:...

Spezia-Inter, Caldara’s penalty on D’Ambrosio. Wrong by Lautaro

Marko DNA hit Divna | Fun

The blue and white-washing behind Israeli calls for...

What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

Biden presents his $6.8 trillion budget plan: more...

Yanis Varoufakis beaten by a group of thugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy