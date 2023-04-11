Listen to the audio version of the article

American President Joe Biden is expected in the evening in Belfast on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement which in 1998 ended the long and bloody conflict of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Thus the US leader begins his ad hoc visit which includes a first 24-hour stop in the province of the United Kingdom and then two days in the Republic of Ireland.

Biden: US committed to preserving peace

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will receive him this evening the day after the exact anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Biden on his Twitter profile reiterated “the United States‘ commitment to preserving peace” in Northern Ireland.

While Prime Minister Sunak in a statement underlined the importance of “redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and on the agreements that followed”: a clear reference to the political instability in Belfast due to the failure to form a local government of national unity envisaged by the Good Friday Agreement.

The premier then added: “We will celebrate those who have made difficult decisions, accepted compromises and shown leadership”.