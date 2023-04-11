At some point, did this surface, which is not your favorite, penalize you, perhaps?

Yeah, the only thing I missed was trusting myself. I was having the best game of my career on earth. Until 6-3, 5-4, service to follow, it was great, what I was doing. I realized it, on the court: served him well, my forehand hurt, I was playing my game, I was going… A few points hurt my head and I didn’t succeed to remobilize myself, to restore intensity, to be focused on my intentions. In the same situation on hard court or on grass, when serving at 6-3, 5-4, with my serve and my cross backhand, I will doubt much less, that’s for sure. There, I also doubted because I’ve never played well on clay or had incredible feelings on this surface. Until there.