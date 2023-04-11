Ugo Humbert (79th ATP) lost Tuesday, against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (45th), in the first round of the Masters 1000 of Monte-Carlo (3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in 2h59), a match during which he put himself in a position to win many times. He served at 6-3, 5-4 then missed two 5-2 double break points in the last set. Finally, he got four match points on his serve, at 5-4. The last two narrowly escaped him: a backhand volley in the band of the net, a winning cross short passing shot with a forehand and at the end of the race by the Italian. Two hours after that tricky defeat, the 24-year-old Frenchman cheerfully described his mixed feelings.
“How do you come out of a match with so many missed chances?
Frankly, this defeat is hard, it is frustrating, it hurts. There have been so many occasions that one at a time, you say to yourself: ”But how is it possible? How are you going to get out of this?’ After the game, for half an hour, I isolated myself a little, because I was angry. It’s not easy to live. Then I calmed down, there’s no point in being down for too long. This type of scenario is part of the game, I did not manage to play well in the important moments, but hey, it does not matter, it is like that.
Have you debriefed certain key moments with those around you?
What’s the point of talking about a match or important points? It’s done, it’s done. I have to move on. I can’t stay down for two days, like I did back then, when you couldn’t even talk to me anymore. It’s good, life is good. Tomorrow, I will be on the court, at the Mouratoglou Academy, and I will have a big day of training. That’s what you have to do, I know I’m on the right path, that I’m working well.
“I think I’m someone serious to take, even on earth”
At some point, did this surface, which is not your favorite, penalize you, perhaps?
Yeah, the only thing I missed was trusting myself. I was having the best game of my career on earth. Until 6-3, 5-4, service to follow, it was great, what I was doing. I realized it, on the court: served him well, my forehand hurt, I was playing my game, I was going… A few points hurt my head and I didn’t succeed to remobilize myself, to restore intensity, to be focused on my intentions. In the same situation on hard court or on grass, when serving at 6-3, 5-4, with my serve and my cross backhand, I will doubt much less, that’s for sure. There, I also doubted because I’ve never played well on clay or had incredible feelings on this surface. Until there.
Exactly, this tournament will still help you change your mental approach to the land, right?
I’m still super happy with my three matches here, I proved to myself that I can play really well on clay and that I can manage to beat players who play very well on this surface. I will use this experience and from the next tournament, I will be at the top. I think I’m someone serious to take, even on earth! »