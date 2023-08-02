Dark on Monday, windy on Tuesday. Havlíčková dramatized the two-day match. But the ‘mega miracle’ did not happen

“I didn’t mind the darkness so much, but the supervisor said that we would only play a maximum of two games that way. And I’m quite used to the wind lately,” recounted Havlíčková, who, at 2:6, 2:4, had to figure out how to beat Cornet. “I pounded her, but she kept returning it. With the coach (Lukáš Dlouhý ) but we came up with something more effective.”

With the support of the audience, Havlíčková won four games in a row and won the second set. After an excellent volley at the net, the Czech hope was applauded by an opponent 15 years older.

“I think that I had nothing to lose anymore, another tactic worked. Everyone told me that she could throw herself, so I waited for it to come and it still didn’t come. She was also calm in the second set and the third started better. However, I got nervous and started messing up more,” remarked Havlíčková.

Last year’s winner of the French Open in singles and doubles is a member of the new Czech wave, which tennis connoisseurs are in awe of. Havlíčková is eleventh in the ranking of female players under the age of 19, while four compatriots are ahead of her: 1. Linda Fruhvirtová, 2. Linda Nosková, 4. Brenda Fruhvirtová and 10. Sára Bejlek.

Havlíčková gradually learns how difficult the transition to the adult category is. But she didn’t give Cornet anything for free. She also deflected four match points.

I already turned from 1:5 and 15:40 to the winning end once, but that was in the juniors. Something different than with a player who is 65th in the world. To turn it around would probably be a mega miracle. I didn’t even expect that set,” smiled Havlíčková.