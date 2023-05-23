11
- Biden, McKinsey no deal on raising debt ceiling after talks Wall Street Journal
- Biden, McCarthy meet on Monday to try to restart bipartisan talks on federal debt ceiling Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: Biden and McCarthy will meet again tonight, and several Fed officials will speak Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- The US Treasury Secretary issued another debt ceiling warning!Biden returns to US for third round of talks Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Biden says willing to cut spending to raise debt ceiling but won’t accept Republican terms Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- View full coverage on Google News