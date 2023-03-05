Summary:According to comprehensive reports, on the 3rd local time, US President Biden met with German Chancellor Scholz at the White House, and the two sides exchanged views on aid to Ukraine.

According to comprehensive reports, on the 3rd local time, US President Biden met with German Chancellor Scholz at the White House, and the two sides exchanged views on aid to Ukraine.

Reuters quoted a senior White House administration official as saying that Biden and Scholz discussed behind closed doors in the Oval Office for more than an hour, focusing on continuing to promote “global solidarity” for Ukrainians and continuing efforts to provide Ukraine with security, humanitarian, economic and economic benefits. and the importance of political assistance.

Biden said, “As a NATO ally, we (the United States and Germany) make the alliance stronger.” The United States just announced a new military aid plan worth $400 million for Ukraine, including providing ammunition and armored bridges for the rapid construction of bridges car.

Biden said that the United States and Germany are “in step” on the issue of military aid to Ukraine, providing Ukraine with “ammunition, artillery, tanks, and air defense systems.” He also praised Scholz’s decision to sharply increase Germany’s military spending and diversify its energy sources away from Russia.

At the end of January this year, the United States and Germany changed their attitudes and announced to provide tanks to Ukraine in disregard of the “red line” drawn by Russia.

In response, Russia’s ambassador to Germany Nechayev said in a statement that Germany’s decision was extremely dangerous and would escalate the Ukrainian crisis to a “new level of confrontation.” Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, also slammed before that the United States‘ plan to provide Ukraine with main battle tanks is a “blatant provocation” against Russia, aiming to cause Russia to suffer a “strategic failure”, and the Russian army will destroy the US-aided Ukrainian tanks. .

Original title: Biden met with Scholz to discuss military aid to Ukraine to flaunt NATO’s “unity”