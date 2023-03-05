Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 4th Topic: Gathering the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization——From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions in 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the midst of the spring breeze, the curtain of the two sessions of the country in 2023 will open.

This is a grand meeting held at an important moment in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and embarking on a new journey to realize the second centenary goal. It has attracted national attention and attracted worldwide attention.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the grand blueprint is inspiring, and the clarion call of the times is inspiring.

Agitated by glory and dreams, full of longing and expectations, the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are more closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, gathering the majestic power to build Chinese-style modernization, and striding towards the bright future of national rejuvenation advance.

Firm confidence——From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, observe the general trend, plan for the overall situation, and grasp major events, transform the party’s propositions into the will of the country, concentrate on the new journey

When spring arrives in northern Shaanxi, the mountains of the Loess Plateau become warmer. In the mountainous apple orchard in Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City, apple trees are lined up neatly, with irrigation facilities integrated with water and fertilizer running through them. Fruit farmers are pruning and shaping the fruit trees, which is a busy scene.

Fruit farmers in Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province pick apples in an orchard (photo taken on October 27, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

Shortly after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during his inspection here that the development of the apple planting industry can be described as the right time, place and people. This is the best and most suitable industry with a bright future.

Looking at the changes in China from the changes in northern Shaanxi, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Now, the first centenary goal of the ‘two centenary’ goals has been achieved, the problem of absolute poverty has been solved, and the villagers are living a good life , but we must continue to work hard to move forward and make life better and better.”

A new starting point, a new direction, and a new goal of struggle.

“The general secretary has given Yan’an a clear direction to accelerate the high-quality development of the apple industry and injected strong impetus. On the new journey, we must keep in mind our entrustment, accelerate the development of upstream and downstream supporting industries, cultivate a larger market, and allow fruit farmers to further increase their income and become rich.” Yan Hanping, the mayor of Yan’an City who participated in the National Two Sessions, said.

The spring tide in China is rushing, and the mountains and rivers are beautiful for thousands of miles.

This year’s NPC and CPPCC are the first NPC and CPPCC held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century. Transformed into the will of the state through legal procedures.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the blueprint has been drawn up, the future is great, the people are heroic, and their confidence is firm.

This confidence comes from the fundamental guarantee of “two establishments”——

Looking back on the ten years of the new era, the historical achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country are fundamentally due to the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm to guide the navigation, and that there is Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era scientific guidance.

The 20th CPC National Congress elected a new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the 1st Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee elected a new central leadership group with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

This year’s National Two Sessions is a re-election meeting, which will elect new leaders of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the whole Party and the whole society will further transform the political consensus of “two establishments” into the conscious action of “two maintenances”.

Today’s world is entering a new period of turmoil and change. Changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways.

Today, China has achieved a major and decisive victory in the prevention and control of the epidemic. The economy is running steadily, the quality of development is steadily improving, and the overall social situation remains stable. However, opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors are increasing.

Core leadership and ideological leadership are the most powerful leadership.

Hu Sheng, deputy to the National People’s Congress and mayor of Longyan City, Fujian Province, said that on the new journey, we will maintain strategic focus and concentrate on running our own affairs well. The “two establishments” are our greatest certainty, greatest confidence, and Maximum guarantee.

This confidence comes from the bright future of self-sustainability——

This year marks the forty-fifth year of reform and opening up. On the new journey, the tide of reform and opening up is surging.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made important arrangements for deepening institutional reforms. The Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party reviewed and approved the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, and the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress will review the State Council’s institutional reform plan.

Chen Zhilie, a deputy to the National People’s Congress, was inspired by the “Story of Spring” and went south to Shenzhen to start a business. The company grew and expanded on this fertile soil.

Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (photographed on September 8, 2021, panoramic photo from drone).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mao Siqian

“This year, my country began to fully implement the stock issuance registration system. Not long ago, it launched financial measures to support Shenzhen Qianhai’s innovative development. I believe that the National People’s Congress and the National People’s Congress will propose more new measures to deepen the reform and open the door wider and wider.” Chen Zhi Column is full of confidence.

Embarking on a new journey, fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a series of major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee are important tasks of this year’s National Two Sessions.

At this moment, the world is looking forward to the two sessions of China to further reveal the direction of China‘s progress.

Foreign media reported: “Considering the functions of the two sessions, people can take this opportunity to directly understand China‘s overall trend in the coming year.”

How to achieve an overall improvement in economic operation, how to promote industrial policy to achieve development and security simultaneously, how to focus on self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology policy, and how to secure the bottom line of people’s livelihood… From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, from strategic layout to precise policy implementation, Each blueprint will become a beautiful picture scroll in practice.

This confidence comes from the perseverance to fight hard——

The first domestically-made HA-class heavy-duty gas turbine that Harbin Electric Group participated in the production rolled off the production line not long ago, marking a new breakthrough in the localization of heavy-duty gas turbine manufacturing in my country.

On the new journey, the old state-owned enterprises have the courage to open up new tracks. To seize development opportunities and accelerate the pace of transformation, Harbin Electric Group’s operating income in January this year increased by 20.1% year-on-year.

On November 17, 2022, at the digital intelligent demonstration workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Factory Co., Ltd. of Harbin Electric Group, workers observe the operation of the mechanical arm.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

“On the new journey, we must increase our awareness of urgency, be prepared for danger in times of peace, and open up new horizons for career development through tenacious struggle.” Cao Zhi’an, Chairman of Harbin Electric Group and Secretary of the Party Committee, said that we must implement the clear requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Party. New machine, open a new game, continue to move towards high-end, intelligent and green industry.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole party and the whole society rose up to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, consciously unifying thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and pooling wisdom and strength into the Party’s The goals and tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China come up.

Focusing on the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation, the long-term development road map determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is transformed into a phased construction map. The convening of the two sessions of the country is crucial to achieving the goals and tasks of economic and social development this year.

Facing the spring breeze, leap forward.

“The great achievements of the new era are made by the party and the people through hard work, hard work, and struggle!” This sentence in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China inspired Liu Jianming, a representative of the National People’s Congress and Secretary of the Party Branch of Tangdi Village, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province .

In the past year, the per capita income of villagers in Tangdi Village reached 120,000 yuan, and the collective economic income of the village exceeded 8 million yuan, making strong steps on the road to common prosperity.

Looking forward to the future, Liu Jianming is full of confidence: “I will lead everyone to continue to run, use digital technology to empower the rural industrial chain, and let the villagers share the fruits of prosperity.”

Translating the Party’s propositions into the common actions of all the people, the National Two Sessions will surely unite and mobilize the people of all ethnic groups across the country to strengthen their confidence in victory and embark on a new journey without hesitation.

Unite as one——from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, unite thinking, will and action, and form a stronger joint force to realize the Chinese dream together

“The whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite under the banner of the party as a ‘one solid piece of steel’, with one mind and one energy, so as to push the great ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail for a long voyage.” During the Tenth National Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words were resounding when he participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation.

The Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee emphasized that the success of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress and the First Session of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is crucial to further mobilizing the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the greatness of the Chinese nation. Rejuvenation and united struggle are of great significance.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the main tone of unity and struggle has been consistent.

This is an important guarantee for the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward and to continue to move from victory to new victory.

As a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in the ethnic minority circles, Yang Yuanyan, deputy mayor of Laibin City, Guangxi, said that unity and struggle are the only way for the Chinese people to create a great cause of history. Accelerate the construction of national unity demonstration areas and other aspects.”

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the two sessions of the country, consensus has been gathered through democracy and strength through consensus.

Before going to Beijing to participate in the conference, Sheng Hong, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and first secretary of the Party Branch of Ronghua Residential Area, Hongqiao Street, Changning District, Shanghai, was busy receiving community residents and listening to their opinions and suggestions on community construction and improvement of people’s livelihood.

On February 7, 2023, Sheng Hong (fourth from right), deputy to the National People’s Congress and first secretary of the Party Branch of Ronghua Residential Area, Hongqiao Street, Changning District, Shanghai, listened to the consultation meeting held at the Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao Street, Shanghai, on February 7, 2023. Opinions and suggestions on the Charity Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft Amendment).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

She always remembered that on November 2, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during his inspection at the Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao Street that we are following a path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, and people’s democracy is a whole-process democracy.

“From basic necessities of life to housing and transportation, to reform and development, broadly absorbing public opinion in community work and bringing the voice of the masses to the two sessions is a concrete manifestation of people’s democracy throughout the process.” Sheng Hong said.

From the community hall to the Great Hall of the People, the light of democracy always shines.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that people’s democracy is the life of socialism and the proper meaning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The draft amendment to the Legislative Law submitted to the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress for deliberation will implement the major concept of people’s democracy and its requirements throughout the entire process, ensuring that the voice of the people can be heard and the situation at the grassroots level can be heard in all aspects of the legislative work.

In the past ten years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has agreed to go to the spring with deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He has participated in the deliberations and discussions of the two sessions of the National People’s Congress 53 times, and listened to the speeches of about 400 representatives.

In the candid communication between the general secretary and the representatives and discussions on the country’s affairs, thoughts and wisdom collided and blended, and the expectations and aspirations of hundreds of millions of people were continuously integrated into the top-level design and decision-making deployment of the development of the party and the country.

Those who share the same desire will win, and those who share the same boat will prosper.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that, guided by the national strategic needs, gather strength to carry out original and leading scientific and technological research, and resolutely win the battle of key core technologies. This makes Yuan Yuyu, a returnee entrepreneur, very excited: “Innovative careers call for innovative talents, and the dream of national rejuvenation and personal career dreams will come true together.”

Yuan Yuyu, who was re-elected as a representative of the National People’s Congress, said that it is necessary to further improve the ability to perform duties, make better suggestions and suggestions, and help promote high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the hearts of the party and the people are connected, and the sentiments of the party and the people resonate.

After being elected as a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was elected as a representative of the new National People’s Congress. Pei Chunliang, Secretary of the Party Branch of Peizhai Village, Zhangcun Township, Huixian City, Henan Province, deeply feels the heavy responsibility: “I am a native farmer. As a representative of the National People’s Congress, I shoulder It is a heavy responsibility and mission.”

Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC National Committee come from all regions, ethnic groups, and all walks of life, and are broadly representative. Among the deputies to the National People’s Congress, front-line worker and farmer representatives accounted for an increased proportion of the total number of deputies.

Find the greatest common divisor and draw the largest concentric circles.

This year, the National Two Sessions will continue to open “representative channel”, “committee channel” and “minister channel”. Representatives and committee members from all walks of life will express their wishes and show their demeanor in performing their duties.

On the afternoon of March 4th, in the press conference hall of the Great Hall of the People, the first session of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference kicked off as scheduled. Eight members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference interacted with reporters face to face.

Delegates gather public opinion and wisdom, perform their duties and responsibilities, participate in the discussion of state affairs, pool their wisdom, and pool their efforts. The National Two Sessions will bring people of all ethnic groups across the country closer together.

Unity is strongest when it is formed around common goals, and struggle is strongest when it is based on close unity.

Zhaxi Jiangcun, head of Douyu Lhoba Ethnic Township in Longzi County, Tibet, is a representative of the Lhoba ethnic group. After being elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress for the first time, Zhaxi Jiangcun put forward more than 10 suggestions on speeding up border construction and improving the production and life of border residents in five years.

This is the resettlement site (drone photo) taken on February 15, 2023 in Douyu Luoba Ethnic Township, Longzi County, Tibet.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jigme Dorje

Today, three villages in the township have been built as well-off villages on the border, with electricity, network, running water, and hardened roads basically accessible, and the people’s food, clothing, housing and transportation have been greatly improved.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should strengthen the construction of border areas, promote the prosperity of the border areas, enrich the people, and stabilize the border areas. Zhaxi Jiangcun, who was re-elected as a representative of the National People’s Congress, said: “Turning the grand blueprint into a beautiful reality and enabling the border villages to embark on the road to prosperity as soon as possible is the common goal and task of the villagers and me. We will unite and move forward together.”

Leap forward——From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, make good strategies, make practical moves, and see actual results, and start a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country

The latest data show that the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index in February was 52.6%, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, and the level of my country’s economic prosperity continued to pick up.

Since the beginning of this year, tourism and consumption have rapidly increased during the Spring Festival Golden Week, and the actual use of foreign capital in January has increased by 14.5% year-on-year. A series of indicators have released positive signals of economic operation.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the central government has successively issued important documents related to long-term development, and various departments have launched a series of policy measures to open up new situations and promote development. Development, the land of Huaxia is full of fireworks and busyness. People from all walks of life walk into this hopeful spring with a fighting attitude and eagerness to rush.

Getting started is all about the big picture. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must do a good job in the first year.

In the first year of the two sessions of the country, the delegates brought a new report card of Zhang gratification——

Before leaving for Beijing, Wu Guoping, a deputy to the National People’s Congress, purposely uploaded a newly released statistical table, which was an analysis of the passenger flow of Wuxi’s Nianhua Bay Scenic Area in the past four years. In the first two months of this year, the number of visitors to the scenic spot exceeded 210,000, far exceeding the 130,000 in the same period last year, setting a new high for the same period since 2019.

The booming tourism market gave Wu Guoping the confidence to plan for future development. This year, he plans to focus on enhancing the basic role of consumption in economic development proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and put forward suggestions on expanding tourism formats and stimulating consumption potential.

“We will create more new scenes and experiences of ‘tourism + leisure’ and ‘tourism + culture’ to welcome the full recovery of the market.” Wu Guoping said.

China in spring is full of vitality.

Look at the factory floor, the roar of the machine. “Last year, car sales exceeded 2 million, a record high in the past five years. More importantly, we have mastered more than 1,100 key technologies.” Zhu Huarong, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chairman of Changan Automobile, has doubled his confidence.

This is the operation site of the intelligent chemical plant of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., taken on June 16, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

Looking at the vast fields, there is a lot of business. “Before I came to Beijing, I went to the field to see that the wheat seedlings were turning green and jointed, and they were already higher than my ankles. The seedlings are in good condition this year, and I am confident in the harvest.” Xu Congxiang, a representative of the National People’s Congress and a major grain grower in Taihe County, Anhui Province, is full of confidence.

The two sessions of the country in the first year are full of new expectations of all the people for Chinese-style modernization——

For Ran Hui, Party Secretary of Tianshanbao Village, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing City, who was re-elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress, the road in the mountain village has always been her focus.

“Increase support for the construction of ‘Four Good Rural Roads'”, “Scientifically plan the rural road system”, “Solve rural road safety issues”… In the past five years, Ran Hui submitted a number of relevant suggestions at the National Two Sessions. Her proposal to incorporate the Chongqing-Qianjiang-Hunan Jishou section of the Chongqing-Xiang high-speed railway into the national railway construction plan has been promoted and implemented by relevant departments.

“Nowadays, it takes 20 minutes to drive from the village to the county seat. Now, what I am most looking forward to is that our village and more mountain villages can get on the high-speed rail and accelerate development.” Ran Hui said.

Manufacturing power, quality power, aerospace power, transportation power, network power, digital China, the pictures of Chinese-style modernization outlined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China all make people full of expectations.

Education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Chen Xianhui, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from the University of Science and Technology of China, said: “I hope to speed up the construction of a major scientific and technological infrastructure innovation system with multiple linkages and coordinated forces, and further play the role of the country’s important weapon.”

Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements for comprehensively building a modern socialist country. Participating in the two sessions for the first time as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in the field of environmental resources, Yu Guodong, director of the Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, focused his attention on the construction of “zero waste cities”, biodiversity protection, and the supervision of air pollution from inland river vessels.

A rural tourism road (drone photo) taken in Liangshuijing Village Ecological Park, Lushi Town, Huaying City, Sichuan Province on April 5, 2022. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Qiu Haiying)

The two sessions of the country in the first year stimulated a new impetus for a good start on the new journey——

“Better coordinate domestic and international situations, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security.” The Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party emphasized that all comrades in the party must strengthen their confidence, maintain strategic sobriety, carry forward the spirit of struggle, achieve “three better coordination”, and strive to achieve the goals and tasks of this year.

Anchor the goal and work hard.

Looking at the whole year from the starting point—Committee Jin Li, vice president of Southern University of Science and Technology, said that efforts should be made to expand domestic demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and ensure a smooth cycle of the national economy, especially to accelerate the upgrading and development of the industrial system, and accelerate the development of new energy and artificial intelligence. Cultivate and grow strategic emerging industries such as biomedicine, quantum information, etc., and forge new industrial competitive advantages.

Looking at the long-term from the present – Han Baojiang, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Economics Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), said: “Modern China is a country with high-quality development. To achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, we must continue to consolidate The foundation of Chinese-style modernization.”

The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams, there is no shortcut, only hard work.

To forge ahead on a new journey, we must have the courage to overcome difficulties. Yang Yongxiu, a deputy to the National People’s Congress, is an operator at China FAW Research and Development Institute. Before conquering a core process of automobile engine processing, he and his team wanted to achieve a processing accuracy of 0.015 mm. After repeated attempts, they finally summed up the precise parameters in the vast sea of ​​codes and achieved a technological breakthrough. “Advance to the technological no-man’s land, as long as we carry forward the craftsmanship spirit of excellence, dedication and perseverance, we will usher in a bright future.” Yang Yongxiu said.

To forge ahead on a new journey, we must dare to innovate and make breakthroughs. From “a drop of oil” to “a piece of silk” and “a piece of film”, expanding along the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, this is the path that a small printing and dyeing factory has grown into a high-tech industrial group. Miao Hangen, chairman of Shenghong Holding Group, said: “The road of innovation and development is never-ending. We must carry forward the pioneering spirit, be the pioneer, make every effort to enter the field of new energy and new materials, and create new achievements on the new journey.”

A new start, a bright future.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the power of unity has become more concentrated and the attitude of forging ahead has become more high-spirited. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the people of the whole country work together with one heart and one mind to march towards the future along the broad road of Chinese-style modernization. (Reporters Zhao Chao, Wu Jing, Yang Yuhua, He Zongyu, Chen Gang)

Poster Design: Sun Yao