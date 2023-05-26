Home » Biden Nominates Charles Brown as Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff- Shangbao Indonesia
World

Biden Nominates Charles Brown as Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Biden Nominates Charles Brown as Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff- Shangbao Indonesia

May 26, 2023 at 21:06 PM

144

On May 25 local time, U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. at the White House as chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff to replace the outgoing Mark Milley.

[China News Agency]US President Biden nominated Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. as chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff at the White House on the 25th to replace the outgoing Mark Milley.

Brown, born in 1962, is a four-star general of the U.S. Air Force and the current Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. He was the first African-American to serve as chief of staff in the U.S. military. If his nomination is approved by the Senate, it will be the first time that the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense are both African-American.

The Associated Press stated that Brown was one of the few fighter pilots in the U.S. Air Force, with nearly 3,000 hours of flying experience, and commanded the U.S. Air Force at all levels. He created a number of “firsts” in the military, including the first African-American commander of the US Pacific Air Force and the first African-American chief of staff of the US Air Force.

When Biden announced Brown’s nomination at the White House on the 25th, he evaluated him as a “military strategist and military innovation leader” and “no one is more suitable or qualified than him to lead the military to meet the challenges and responsibilities of the future.”

See also  Who made Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure plan? -Fortune Chinese Network

Milley, 65, will step down in October. At a press conference held at the Pentagon that day, he described Brown’s military leadership as “absolutely first-class” and looked forward to his nomination being quickly confirmed by Congress.

After the nomination hearing for the chief of staff of the Air Force in June 2020, Brown was approved by the Senate with 98 votes in favor and 0 votes against.

You may also like

crosses the street with the stroller the child...

Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the...

Exchange vote, dozens of investigations and rain of...

“We thought it wasn’t possible” – breaking latest...

Taylor Swift Releases Deluxe Edition of “Midnights” Featuring...

Ley DJ Faces New Tour Dates With “YYZ”...

Politicians from the RS at a meeting in...

Bret Stephens’ latest rationale for a Jewish state...

Conte against the Government, “precarious work, there is...

Usa 2024, DeSantis collects 8.2 million dollars in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy