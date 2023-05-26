Biden Nominates Charles Brown as Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff- Shangbao Indonesia

On May 25 local time, U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. at the White House as chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff to replace the outgoing Mark Milley.

Brown, born in 1962, is a four-star general of the U.S. Air Force and the current Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. He was the first African-American to serve as chief of staff in the U.S. military. If his nomination is approved by the Senate, it will be the first time that the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense are both African-American.

The Associated Press stated that Brown was one of the few fighter pilots in the U.S. Air Force, with nearly 3,000 hours of flying experience, and commanded the U.S. Air Force at all levels. He created a number of “firsts” in the military, including the first African-American commander of the US Pacific Air Force and the first African-American chief of staff of the US Air Force.

When Biden announced Brown’s nomination at the White House on the 25th, he evaluated him as a “military strategist and military innovation leader” and “no one is more suitable or qualified than him to lead the military to meet the challenges and responsibilities of the future.”

Milley, 65, will step down in October. At a press conference held at the Pentagon that day, he described Brown’s military leadership as “absolutely first-class” and looked forward to his nomination being quickly confirmed by Congress.

After the nomination hearing for the chief of staff of the Air Force in June 2020, Brown was approved by the Senate with 98 votes in favor and 0 votes against.