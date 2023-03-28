Home World Biden on school shooting | Info
US President Joseph Biden called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, the White House said.

Source: HAMILTON MATTHEW MASTERS/EPA

“We must do more to stop gun violence. It is destroying our communities,” Biden said, urging Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

According to the latest information, the killer from Nashville is a 28-year-old woman who was killed by the police on the spot.

She was carrying at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said.

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly called for a renewed ban on assault weapons and stricter rules on gun sales, measures that must be passed by Congress.

The House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans and any new gun safety legislation is unlikely this year, key lawmakers say.

(SRNA)

