WASHINGTON – The President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill run for a second term in the 2024 presidential election Nbcwas the reverend Al Sharptonto which Biden reported his intention last month, during a meeting at the White House with some leaders of the civil rights movements.

The content of the private conversation adds the Nbcwas told by Sharpton to staff at the National Action Network, the civil rights organization he chaired. “I’ll do it again, I’ll do it,” Biden told Sharpton as they posed for a photograph. If in recent months more than one Democrat had claimed that the former deputy of Barack Obama would have re-nominated, Biden has always avoided unequivocally dissolving the reserve on a possible new race. On November 5, 2024, the date scheduled for the next presidential election in the United States, Biden would be two weeks away from his 82nd birthday.