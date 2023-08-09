Home » Biden visits the Grand Canyon and jokes with journalists: ”Don’t jump”- Corriere TV
The American President in the famous National Park designated a national monument

(LaPresse) Joe Biden visited the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, August 8, shortly after he designated lands north and south of the National Park as a national monument, the fifth of his presidency. A decision that will help preserve 4 thousand square kilometers of the park and the territories defended by Native American tribes and environmentalists. While visiting one of the viewpoints of the canyon, the US president joked with the group of journalists following him and shouted: “Don’t jump!”. Biden said the new designation would see the federal government fulfill its treaty obligations to Native American tribes after many were forced from their homes in the past decades. (LaPresse)

