Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to 4.65% in June

In June, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Global Effective Rate, APR) stood at 4.65 per cent, up from 4.58 per cent % recorded in May); the share of these loans with an initial rate fixation period of up to 1 year was 41 per cent (29 in the previous month). This was announced by the Bank of Italy presented in the publication “Banks and money: national series”.

The APR on new consumer credit disbursements fell to 9.03 percent compared to 10.43% in the previous month “due to the effect – explains Bankitalia – of the renegotiations carried out in the reference period”. The interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 5.04 per cent (4.81 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euro were equal to 5.41 per cent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 4.74 per cent. Deposit rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.72 per cent (0.67 in the previous month).

