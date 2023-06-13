BiH football players visited Ivo Andrić’s birthplace in Travnik PHOTO | Sports

The football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by coach Faruk Hadžibegić, visited the birthplace of Ivo Andrić in Travnik on Tuesday.

Source: FS BiH, nfsbih.ba

As part of the preparations for the continuation of the qualification for the European Championship in 2024, the “dragons” “charged their batteries” in the birthplace of Nobel laureate Ivo Andrić, where they were also treated to a joint lunch before the upcoming matches against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Judging by the photos, which were published on Facebook page of the Football Association of Bosnia and HerzegovinaHadžibegić’s elected officials were in a good mood, and there is no doubt that they learned something about the author of “On the Drina Bridge”, “Cursed Courtyard”, “Travnik breaking latest news” and other literary works.

But what they may not have known is that Ivo Andrić loved sports, followed basketball and football, and used to row.

He was also a member of the Crvena Zvezda basketball and football club, and from 1952 he was the honorary president of the Zvezda basketball club. Although he enjoyed basketball the most, regularly following the games held on the Kalemegdan courts, he said that he was not a fan, but someone who loved the beauty of the game.

The beauty of the game will probably not be the most important thing for BiH footballers on June 17, when they will be visiting in Lisbon, nor three days later at Zenica’s “BIlina polje” against Luxembourg, but rather the points balance in the qualifications in order to win a place at EURO 2024 for the first time in history. in Germany.