Bike against truck, centaur dies in the province of Pisa

Bike against truck, centaur dies in the province of Pisa

Pappiana (San Giuliano Terme), 8 April 2023 – Mortal accident (tir against moto) in the afternoon of 8 April 2023 in Pappiana, a hamlet of San Giuliano Terme. The victim is a motorcyclist, Alessandro Marchetti62 years old.

For the man riding a Yamaha, there was nothing he could do. Several passersby who called for help, who arrived in a short time.

On site, the 118 ambulance and the Sangiulianese municipal police who carried out the surveys. Upset the country that was preparing for the Easter festival. The firefighters also intervened for the safety of the vehicles and the State Police. The transfer of the body took place by Pages, Public Assistance Management Services.

To rebuild the dynamics. The collision with the truck’s engine was very violent and took place at an intersection, where there is also a traffic light.

The driver of the heavy vehicle stopped immediately, providing first aid. The victim was a carpenter.

