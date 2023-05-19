Bilbao BBK Live 2023 concert schedules

We already know the schedules of the festival poster Bilbao BBK Live 2023 whose next edition will take place on July 6, 7 and 8 in the fields of Mount Kobetamendi in Bilbao.

In addition to the juicy line up that will be distributed across its seven stages, two of them dedicated to electronic rhythms (Lasai and Basoa), the festival will once again make the leap to the center of the Biscayan capital with the free Bereziak concerts, distributed across different stages from the city. Likewise, as we recently informed you, the festival will warm up its engines in the previous weeks with the concerts by Herrian and Hirian (all the info here).

The latest news from the festival have been the confirmation of Leftfield and close the tent with “FUEGO presents: DREA b2b YIBRIL + HUNDRED TAURO“, “ANTIDOT presents: YOSEF b2b MAXVLL” y Triple DJs. Likewise, they change the day of performance Cala Vento by Ben Yart.

The schedules are the following (tickets and more info, in the festival website):