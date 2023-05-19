Home » Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2:0, Freiburg is attacking the Champions League after the victory over Wolfsburg




Freiburg decided after two assists from midfielder Sallaie in the 71st and 75th with goals from Günter and Petersen. The winners moved up on points to fourth-placed Union Berlin, who play at Hoffenheim this weekend.

Wolfsburg complicated their progress to the European Conference League with the loss. Together with him, three other teams, including Leverkusen with Czech representatives Adam Hložek and Patrik Schick, can think about sixth place before the weekend.

German Football League – 33rd round
Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2: 0 (71 Günter, 75 Petersen)
