Legs, how to tone them up at 60

Tone legs is very important, even at sixty. Not only for an aesthetic question but also and above all to stay in style salute. Training the lower limbs means having more resistencebe able to walk longer, be able to lift heavier weights, improveequilibriumrespiration and the cardiovascular system.

In general, doing constant physical activity has a positive effect on quality of life and reduces the effects ofaging.

Here are some suggestions, valid in general (for particular cases or specific problems you need to contact the experts) to carry out simple exercises to do at home and away at home.

You lunge at him

The exercise is to be performed in feet with hands on hips. There gamba right should be moved forward and bent keeping the back straight. Then, always keeping your back straight, return to the starting position.

Initially you can repeat thelunge 5 times and then increase the number of repetitions. The same thing must be done with the left leg.

Ballerina moves

This exercise is like what the dancers. The starting position is standing next to the wall, with the back straight, belly tucked in and legs tight and tight. At this point you have to turn the marks feet outwards, touching the heels, and place the left hand on the wall. Without moving either the pelvis or the shoulders, the right leg should be lifted slightly from the ground, in front of him, without bending the torso. The left foot instead remains still, with the leg tense. Once small throws are performed, you are back in position. Subsequently, the opposite is done: the thousand right to the wall and moves the left leg.

The squat, the push-ups on the legs

The exercise is one of the best known. Standing up, with hands on hips, you have to spread apart legs just enough to reach the width of your pelvis. At this point it is necessary to fold the arti below 90 degrees and go up. The back must be straight. Rather than go back immediately it is possible to remain with the legs bent for a few seconds.

The exercise goes repeated several times, the untrained can start with 5 push-ups.

Tone your legs while sitting

They can also be performed while remaining seated on a chair movements useful for strengthening the legs. Here are some examples of exercises to repeat several times.

By sitting on one readykeeping your back straight, lift one foot at a time until it is level with the knee and then put it back on the ground. This will strengthen your quads and knees.

For i calvesit is useful, still sitting on a chair, to raise your feet on their toes and lower them again.

Cycling and other sports

Ride it is very useful for toning the legs. You can do bike rides or training sessions exercise bike. Not to forget the aquatic version, theacquabike. Pedaling in the water is suitable for everyone and is done thanks to a bicycle installed in the water of the pool. In this case, since the cyclist is immersed up to his chest in water, he will have the advantage of not feeling the weight of the body.

Indicated for toning the legs are also the dancegentle gymnastics, swimming, water aerobics, pilates and yoga.

Seize the opportunities

The last suggestion concerns a change in the habits. Without making too much effort, in fact, you can find a way to do physical activity in any context, taking advantage of every occasion useful.

Some examples? Prefer them scale at the elevator, make a stroll instead of using the car, take a longer drive when taking the dog or grandchild out in the pram. Or again, if you have to use the car, you can to park even not exactly close to the place you want to reach.