Gelonghui, January 10丨 According to reference news, consumers in California, USA, are being forced to buy eggs at ridiculously high prices. The current bird flu epidemic has killed millions of hens, and local retailers are struggling to get eggs that comply with California law. Nearly 14 million Americans have started snapping up already-scarce free-range eggs in recent days. For many Americans, the sudden egg crisis is more disturbing than the gradual rise in prices of dairy, flour and agricultural products, and it is unclear when the crisis will subside.

